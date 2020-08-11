Daily Sabah logo

Life in the age of coronavirus

Aug 11, 2020 1:57 pm +03 +03:00

A skeleton stands on a balcony amid the new coronavirus outbreak in Frankfurt (Oder), eastern Germany, Monday, March 23, 2020.

(DPA via AP)

A teacher wearing a biosecurity suit as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, gives a class to a girl at home in Cali, Colombia, on August 4, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

A barber wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) tends to a customer as barbershops and salons are allowed to reopen after over two months of lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 8, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A picture taken on July 29, 2020 shows pilgrims circumambulating around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the centre of the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, ahead of the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage.

(AFP Photo)

The Hassebroek family adjusts to life quarantined at home during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19), in New York.

(Reuters Photo)

People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Alex Montagano demonstrates his "Hugging Station" with neighbour Sharon Pearce-Anderson, that he built to embrace family members amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) precautions in Montreal, Quebec, Canada May 21, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Albert Letellier, 86, a resident at Belgian nursing home "Le Jardin de Picardie" enjoy hugs and cuddles with Marie-Christine Desoer, the director of the residence, through a wall made with plastic sheets to protect against potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection, in Peruwelz, Belgium July 1, 2020. Picture taken July 1, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A plastic cover is seen between bank employees and clients, as they wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran March 17, 2020.

(WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via Reuters)

A deliveryman for Glovo rides an electric scooter in the empty Larios street during partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in downtown Malaga, southern Spain, March 15, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Merlin Coles 3, watches the horse racing from Royal Ascot on TV at his home, whilst sat on his horse Mr Glitter Sparkles with his dog Mistress, in Bere Regis, Dorset, as racing resumed behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

(Reuters Photo)

People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

General view inside the stadium before the match on August 10, 2020 in Cologne, Germany, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

(Pool via Reuters)

A New York Police Department officer keeps an eye on people as they control social distance on a warm day during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., May 16, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Paper cutouts of customers sit at he tables of Eltana, where only take out service is permitted amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 22, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Georgina Cooper does her daily exercise in a dinosaur costume to entertain her neighbors in Watford, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Watford, Britain, May 7, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Nursery plants are seen placed in people's seats during a rehearsal as Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera reopens its doors with a concert for plants to raise awareness about the importance of an audience after the lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain June 22, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

