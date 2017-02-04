Court awards young Turkish woman with record TL 2.2M compensation in landmark ruling

An eight-year-long legal battle of a young woman who underwent 22 surgeries after being crushed by a 250-kilogram glass plate ended Friday with a local court issuing a landmark 2.2 million Turkish liras compensation ruling for the plaintiff and her family.

Ece Turhan was walking down in Istanbul's famous Istiklal Street with her friends when a 250-kilogram glass plate, used in a siding work of a movie theater building, fell on the young woman from the fifth floor. An expert report on the incident found the subcontracting firm carrying out the siding work responsible for the accident.

22-year-old Turhan was heavily injured and immediately transferred to Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine Hospital, where she remained in the intensive care unit of the neurosurgery department for 102 days. She suffered 90 percent visual loss because of the accident and underwent 22 surgeries to this date. The incident sparked a huge public outcry at the time.

As Turhan gradually recovered and resumed her studies at the Environmental Engineering Department of Istanbul Technical University (ITU), her family launched two lawsuits. The two cases were later united in a single lawsuit, which ended on Friday.

The court awarded Turhan and her family with a record TL 2.23 million ($603,000) compensation for material and spiritual damages in a landmark ruling.

Defendants are expected to bring the ruling before appeal at a higher court.