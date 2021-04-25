Daily Sabah logo

photogallery

Earth Day, protests and SpaceX: Top pictures of the week

by Agencies Apr 25, 2021 11:11 am +03 +03:00

People light 330,000 candles arranged in the shape of the Earth to set a Guinness World Record during Earth Day, at the Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, April 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny hold up cell phones with the lights on during a rally in Moscow, Russia, April 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on a NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 23, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Iraqi men standing along the Mohammed Baqir al-Sadr bridge look over the Shatt al-Arab river at sunrise during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, in Iraq's southern city of Basra, April 23, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Dignitaries and military personnel attend the Dawn Service ceremony at the Anzac Cove beach on the Gallipoli peninsula, the site of the World War I landing of the ANZACs (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) on April 25, 1915, in Çanakkale, Turkey, early Sunday, April 25, 2021. The dawn service ceremony and all other commemorative ceremonies for the 106th anniversary honoring thousands of Australians and New Zealanders who fought in the Gallipoli campaign of World War I were small and held without the public this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(AP Photo)

A cat sits on a wall in Turkey's Ephesus ruins, April 22, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Riza Kayaalp of Turkey celebrates with a national flag after winning the gold medal in the men's 130kg category bout at the European Wrestling Championships in Warsaw, Poland, April 24, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A boy runs during a dust storm at Qargha Lake, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, April 20, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers stand guard as people attend a demonstration outside the Ohio State House after an officer shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., April 20, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, a black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, reacts during his funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A Palestinian sitting next to a burning barricade flashes a ''V'' sign during clashes with Israeli police, as the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An aerial view shows a man walking past pink colored salt fields, caused by no rain, in Tainan, Taiwan, April 21, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A mass cremation of victims who died of COVID-19 is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

