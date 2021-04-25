Earth Day, protests and SpaceX: Top pictures of the week

Dignitaries and military personnel attend the Dawn Service ceremony at the Anzac Cove beach on the Gallipoli peninsula, the site of the World War I landing of the ANZACs (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) on April 25, 1915, in Çanakkale, Turkey, early Sunday, April 25, 2021. The dawn service ceremony and all other commemorative ceremonies for the 106th anniversary honoring thousands of Australians and New Zealanders who fought in the Gallipoli campaign of World War I were small and held without the public this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(AP Photo)