Earth Day, protests and SpaceX: Top pictures of the week

People light 330,000 candles arranged in the shape of the Earth to set a Guinness World Record during Earth Day, at the Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, April 22, 2021.
Supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny hold up cell phones with the lights on during a rally in Moscow, Russia, April 21, 2021.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on a NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 23, 2021.
Dignitaries and military personnel attend the Dawn Service ceremony at the Anzac Cove beach on the Gallipoli peninsula, the site of the World War I landing of the ANZACs (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) on April 25, 1915, in Çanakkale, Turkey, early Sunday, April 25, 2021. The dawn service ceremony and all other commemorative ceremonies for the 106th anniversary honoring thousands of Australians and New Zealanders who fought in the Gallipoli campaign of World War I were small and held without the public this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Riza Kayaalp of Turkey celebrates with a national flag after winning the gold medal in the men's 130kg category bout at the European Wrestling Championships in Warsaw, Poland, April 24, 2021.
A Palestinian sitting next to a burning barricade flashes a ''V'' sign during clashes with Israeli police, as the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 22, 2021.
