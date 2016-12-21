16 Turkish soldiers fighting Daesh killed, 33 injured in Syria's Al-Bab

16 Turkish soldiers fighting Daesh terrorists were killed and 33 others were wounded in four different suicide attacks carried out with armed vehicles on the 120th day of Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria's al-Bab, the Turkish military said in a statement on Wednesday.

The death toll and the number of wounded increased from four and 18 respectively.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) killed 138 Daesh terrorists during clashes and destroyed a total of 67 Daesh targets including pickup trucks equipped with heavy machine guns in airstrikes, the statement added.

The 18 wounded, six of whom are seriously injured, were brought to nearby hospitals in the region for medical treatment, military sources said.

The moves are part of Operation Euphrates Shield, which began on Aug. 24 to rid Syria's northern border area of terrorist groups as Daesh and PYD/YPG. It aims to improve Turkey's security, support anti-Daesh coalition forces and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's Syrian border using Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters backed by Turkish armor, artillery, and jets.