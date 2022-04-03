Ukraine, Ramadan and protests: Weekly top photos

Fishermen take part in traditional poutine fishing in Cagnes-sur-Mer, southeastern France, March 29, 2022. Poutine are minute baby sardines that are exclusively fished between Antibes and Menton on the French riviera for only 45 days each year at the end of winter and fetch around 50 euros ($55) per kilogram at market.
This photograph shows an aerial view of the volcanic complex of Manadas, on Sao Jorge island, in the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores on March 28, 2022. Sao Jorge island, of the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores, has become for a week the epicenter of thousands of small earthquakes that could precede a volcanic eruption.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.