Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Ukraine, Ramadan and protests: Weekly top photos

by agencies Apr 03, 2022 11:42 am +03 +03:00

French artist and climber Antoine Le Menestrel performs his "L'Aimant" show on the facades of buildings in central Sofia, Bulgaria, March 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A Polish soldier carries a baby at the Ukraine-Poland border crossing, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Medyka, Poland, March 26, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, arrive for the service of thanksgiving for late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain, March 29, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman clears debris from a school that was damaged by shelling in Kharkiv as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine, March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A girl carries bottles of water filled from a charity tank at a camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) near Sanaa, Yemen, March 25, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A plane belonging to U.S. missionary group Agape Flights burns after it was set on fire during protests demanding that the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry do more to address gang violence including constant kidnappings, in Les Cayes, Haiti, March 29, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator prepares to throw a stone as a riot police vehicle releases a jet of water during a student protest march demanding the government increase scholarships, in Santiago, Chile, March 25, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man standing on a scooter scans a QR code to buy food from a vendor behind the barricades of a sealed-off area, following the COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, China, March 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A child plays near drainage as a massive fire engulfs the Ghazipur garbage dump in New Delhi, India, March 28, 2022. The fire led to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and neighboring areas.

(AP Photo)

Rescue workers stand in a silent tribute to mourn the victims of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane, flight MU5735, that crashed in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, March 27, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The moon rises behind the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, March 28, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A U.S. Marine takes his position during an annual U.S.-Philippines joint military exercise titled Balikatan, Tagalog for "shoulder-to-shoulder," on the beaches of Claveria, Cagayan province, northern Philippines, March 31, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Reflected in a pane of glass, teams compete during the World Men's Curling Championships, Las Vegas, U.S., April 2, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People ride a fair attraction during the Ceremonia music festival in Mexico City, Mexico, April 2, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Muslim worshippers perform a night prayer called "Tarawih" on the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, April 1, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Fishermen take part in traditional poutine fishing in Cagnes-sur-Mer, southeastern France, March 29, 2022. Poutine are minute baby sardines that are exclusively fished between Antibes and Menton on the French riviera for only 45 days each year at the end of winter and fetch around 50 euros ($55) per kilogram at market.

(AFP Photo)

This photograph shows an aerial view of the volcanic complex of Manadas, on Sao Jorge island, in the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores on March 28, 2022. Sao Jorge island, of the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores, has become for a week the epicenter of thousands of small earthquakes that could precede a volcanic eruption.

(AFP Photo)

A crane flies over the Edo River surrounded by fully blossoming cherry trees in Tokyo, Japan, March 28, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

An aerial view of fog covering the city and Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge during morning hours in Istanbul, Turkey, March 28, 2022.

(AA Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.