Daesh releases disturbing video of killing two Turkish soldiers

A video purportedly showing Daesh militants burning two captive Turkish soldiers to death was released on Thursday, its brutality horrifying a region long accustomed to violence.

The two soldiers were kidnapped by Daesh terrorists while the soldiers were fighting the group in Syria's al-Bab town.



The terrorists also captured two Turkish tanks during clashes in al-Bab, sources said.



The Turkish officials did not confirm the authenticity of the video.

Burning to death as legal punishment is unheard of in the contemporary Middle East, and is prohibited by Islam.