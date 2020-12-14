Plenty of drama unfolded in coronavirus-dominated 2020

For months, a student-led protest movement in Thailand has been campaigning for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy to be reformed. The demands to reform the monarchy are radical and controversial because by tradition, the institution has been considered untouchable, one of the main foundations of Thai nationalism. The protest movement has nevertheless emphasized reform of the monarchy as a key demand, and made it the theme of several of its rallies, which have attracted thousands of people, including many students.

AP Photo