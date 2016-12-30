12 Daesh terrorists killed by Russian airstrikes in Syria's al-Bab

Russian air forces conducted three separate airstrikes in southern parts of Syria's al-Bab killing 12 Daesh terrorists, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) announced on Friday, while a senior Daesh terrorist was killed by Turkish airstrikes in al-Bab.

Turkish military forces hit 222 identified Daesh targets destroying shelters, weapon pits, command control buildings, weapons and vehicles used by Daesh terrorists in the 129th day of Operation Euphrates Shield.

Turkish warplanes killed 26 Daesh members including high ranking terrorists according to initial findings, and destroyed 17 Daesh targets, 13 defensive positions/weapon pits, one armed vehicle and three armed vehicle factories, the military statement elaborated.

The announcement said that Abu Husseini Tunis, senior Daesh terrorist, has also been killed in the ongoing operations.

31 improvised explosive devices left by retreating Daesh terrorists from the region were destroyed by explosive ordnance disposal teams of Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters.

One Turkish military official was killed, and five others were injured during Daesh attacks in southern parts of Syria's al Azraq, the statement added.



In a separate statement, the military said on Friday that a total of 1,171 Daesh terrorists and 291 PKK/PYD terrorists have been killed since the start of Operation Euphrates Shield. A total of 883 targets have been hit and 2,392 improvised explosive bombs have been destroyed, the military added.

The TSK continue to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilians in the area.

Ankara has been pushing southwards, supporting FSA forces as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, which was first launched on Aug. 24, to clear Daesh from Turkey's southern borders and form a 5,000-square-meter terror-free zone comprising the towns of al-Bab, al-Rai, Azaz, Jarablus and Manbij.

The terror-free area will ensure security for Turkey's southern border with Syria, while providing a safe shelter for locals in the region, which would stop the mass influx of refugees coming into Turkey.