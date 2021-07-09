In photos: Best of Wimbledon 2021

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova during the women's singles semifinals match on day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2021.
Coco Gauff of the U.S. slips during the women's singles fourth round match against Germany's Angelique Kerber, July 5, 2021.
Switzerland's Roger Federer leaves the court after being defeated by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's singles quarterfinals match, July 7, 2021.
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime looks to play a return to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the men's singles fourth round match, July 5, 2021.
Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her third-round match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea Pool, July 3, 2021.
