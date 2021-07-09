Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Best of Wimbledon 2021

by Agencies Jul 09, 2021 10:17 am +03 +03:00

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova during the women's singles semifinals match on day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to South Africa's Kevin Anderson during the men's singles second-round match, June 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Emma Raducanu receives medical attention during the women's singles fourth round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, July 5, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his quarterfinal match against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime, July 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Germany's Alexander Zverev dives in an attempt to return the ball to Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the men's singles fourth round match, July 5, 2021.

(AP Photo)

People sit and watch tennis reruns on a screen outdoors at Henman Hill after rain-delayed play, July 6, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Coco Gauff of the U.S. slips during the women's singles fourth round match against Germany's Angelique Kerber, July 5, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's singles quarterfinals match, July 7, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Japan's Shingo Kunieda plays a return to Britain's Gordon Reid during the men's wheelchair singles quarterfinals match, July 8, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Switzerland's Roger Federer leaves the court after being defeated by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's singles quarterfinals match, July 7, 2021.

(AP Photo)

France's Gael Monfils falls during his first-round match against Australia's Christopher O'Connell, June 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova plays a return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles semifinals match, July 8, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Spectators reacts as Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his first-round match against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili, June 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

General view of Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his first-round match against Frances Tiafoe, June 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in action during her third-round match against Cori Gauff of the U.S., July 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Britain's Dan Evans in action during his first-round match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic, June 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

U.S.' Cori Gauff in action during her first-round match against Britain's Francesca Jones, June 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Spain's Fernando Verdasco serves to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during the men's singles first-round match, June 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his quarterfinal match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, July 7, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime looks to play a return to Germany's Alexander Zverev during the men's singles fourth round match, July 5, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her third-round match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea Pool, July 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

