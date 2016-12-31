27 Daesh terrorists including senior figure killed in Syria's al-Bab

27 Daesh terrorists, including a senior figure, have been killed by the Turkish military as part of Operation Euphrates Shield to clear terrorists off of Turkey's borders, a statement by the military said on Saturday.

According to the statement, a total of 172 positions belonging to the terrorists were shelled by the military, enabling special operations forces to conduct operations on the ground.

12 buildings belonging used by ammunition depots and headquarters by the terrorists were destroyed in airstrikes carried out by Turkish jets in Suflaniyah, Kabr al-Mukri, Bzagah, Tadif and Abu Jabbar, the statement added.

A senior Daesh terrorist figure Abu Ansari was reportedly killed by Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria, the military noted.

Moreover, three Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters were killed and two others were injured in clashes.

Turkish explosive ordinance disposal teams have neutralized 2,556 handmade explosives and 42 mines in areas cleared of Daesh since the launch of the operation.

The Turkish military is supporting FSA fighters in liberating al-Bab, a strategic city, from the Daesh terrorist group. Wednesday marks the 130th day since the city was surrounded in order to liberate it.



The maneuver is part of the Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's border using FSA fighters backed by artillery and jets.