Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Azerbaijan enters Aghdam, a city devastated by Armenian occupation

Nov 20, 2020 4:49 pm +03 +03:00

Azerbaijani army units rolled into Aghdam district which was ceded by Armenia in a peace deal that ended six weeks of heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

AP Photo

A car travels down a street of the deserted and ruined city of Aghdam, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19, 2020.

AFP Photo

A view of a vast expanse of jagged concrete and houses reduced to ruins in Aghdam, after Azerbaijani forces were handed control of the city following a quarter-century of Armenian occupation, Aghdam, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20, 2020.

AP Photo

A view of a vast expanse of jagged concrete and houses reduced to ruins in Aghdam, after Azerbaijani forces were handed control of the city following a quarter-century of Armenian occupation, Aghdam, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20, 2020.

AP Photo

A journalist looks at the ruins of Tigranakert, an Armenian city dating back to the Hellenistic period, in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. In marked contrast to the thorough destruction of Aghdam city, ethnic Armenians have taken assiduous care of one of their major historical sites in the province, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18, 2020.

AP Photo

In this image from video, Azerbaijani forces move toward Aghdam, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20, 2020.

AP Photo

An Azerbaijani religious official prays in a mosque in Aghdam after the city was handed over to Azerbaijan following a quarter-century of Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20, 2020.

AP Photo

Azerbaijani religious officials and a military officer pray at a mosque in Aghdam after the city was handed over to Azerbaijan following a quarter-century of Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20, 2020.

AP Photo

A view of a vast expanse of jagged concrete and houses reduced to ruins in Aghdam, after Azerbaijani forces were handed control of the city following a quarter-century of Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20, 2020.

AP Photo

A view inside Aghdam Mosque in Aghdam, prior to Azerbaijani forces being handed control in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19, 2020.

AP Photo

Azerbaijani religious officials and a military officer pray in a mosque in Aghdam after Azerbaijani forces were handed control of the city following a quarter-century of Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20, 2020.

AP Photo

An Azerbaijani religious official prays in Aghdam Mosque after Azerbaijani forces were handed control of the city following a quarter-century of Armenian occupation, Aghdam, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20, 2020.

AP Photo

People celebrate the Azerbaijani military's arrival to the city of Aghdam, at Martyrs' Lane in Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20, 2020.

AA Photo

A young boy celebrates the Azerbaijani military's arrival in the city of Aghdam, at Martyrs' Lane in Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20, 2020.

AA Photo

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.