Turkey, Russia airstrikes destroy Daesh targets in al-Bab, 22 terrorists killed

Twenty-two Daesh terrorists have been killed in the north Syrian cities of al-Bab, Bzagah and Tadif in the last 24 hours as part of the ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield, Turkish military said in a statement on Monday.

Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said 111 Daesh targets had been hit in simultaneous air and ground operations.

In addition, 103 targets were also hit by howitzers, multiple rocket launchers, mortars and tanks.

The Turkish Air Force also struck eight Daesh targets, including a weapons depot, terrorist group headquarters and shelters.

Russian planes also destroyed Daesh in Deir Qaq, 8 kilometers (nearly 5 miles) southwest of al-Bab, the source added.

The Turkish military is supporting Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters to liberate al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh.

The Turkey-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August, aims to improve security, support coalition forces and eliminate the terrorist threat along Turkey's border using FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.