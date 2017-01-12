3 PKK terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Turkish warplanes destroyed two PKK targets in anti-terror operations in northern Iraq on Thursday, killing three terrorists, Turkish military said.

According to the statement, the terrorists were killed in the Sinat-Haftanin and Zap regions of northern Iraq.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its armed campaign in July 2015 and since then has been responsible for the deaths of around 1,100 security personnel and civilians, including women and children.