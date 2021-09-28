Panic buying: Long rows form as UK gas pumps run dry

Up to 90% of U.K. gas stations across major English cities ran dry after panic buying deepened a supply chain crisis triggered by a shortage of truckers.
An out of use sign is seen on a pump at a petrol station after the current outbreak of fuel panic buying in the U.K., in Manchester, England, Sept. 27, 2021.
The British government will temporarily exempt the oil industry from the Competition Act of 1998, which will allow companies to share information and target fuel deliveries in parts of the country where retail supply is lowest.
Vehicles queue to refill at a Texaco fuel station in south London, Britain, Sept. 26, 2021.
