41 Daesh terrorists killed in airstrikes, shelling in northern Syria

Forty-one Daesh terrorists have been killed by Turkish airstrikes and shelling as part of the operation to liberate northern Syrian town of al-Bab from the terrorists, the military said on Friday.

A total of 177 terrorist targets have been shelled by the Turkish military, destroying shelters, defense positions, command centers, weapons and vehicles.

A total of 10 airstrikes have been carried out in Suflaniyah and Bzagah districts, destroying four shelters, four headquarters and two arms-laden vehicles.

Video footage released by the Turkish military shows Turkish jets striking Daesh targets in northern Syria's al-Babhttps://t.co/RzU5weIGSX pic.twitter.com/KhiNoLnvO0 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) January 13, 2017

72 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) have been destroyed by Turkish explosive ordinance disposal teams over the span of 24 hours, adding up to a total of 2,917 since the beginning of the operation, while 43 mines were neutralized.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August 2016 to eliminate terrorist organizations along its border with Syria and support coalition forces.