Intact Urartian bronze wall plate unearthed in eastern Türkiye

Overlooking the scenic Lake Van roughly 200 meters (about 655 feet) below, excavations of new sites at Ayanis Castle found the decorated plate made of bronze that experts say adorned the walls and doors of the royal family.
Digging and restoration work at the site of the castle, which was built during the reign of King Rusa II (680-639 B.C.), have been going on for over three decades, revealing one of the grandest Urartian structures found so far with mudbrick walls and stone engravings dating back 2,700 years.
"There are rows of interconnected room groups ... Many findings, particularly ceramics, were uncovered in the rooms. Numerous groups of wooden structures were found. These provide us with important information on the details of the architecture, but we haven't yet determined what they were used for."
