19 Daesh terrorists killed in airstrikes, shelling in northern Syria

Nineteen Daesh terrorists have been killed by Turkish airstrikes and shelling as part of the operation to liberate the northern Syrian town of al-Bab from terrorists, the military said on Monday.

A total of 180 terrorist targets have been shelled by the Turkish military, destroying shelters, defense positions, command centers, weapons and vehicles.

Turkish warplanes also hit eight Daesh targets, destroying five buildings, one headquarters and two arms-laden vehicles belonging to the terrorist organization.

Six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) have been destroyed by explosive ordinance teams over the span of 24 hours, adding up to a total of 2,933 since the beginning of the operation, while 43 mines were detonated.

The Turkish military continues to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilians in the area, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Special Task Forces of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) continue their operation to seize the districts of Suflaniyah and Kabr al-Mukri in northern Syria with airstrikes and shelling.

The Turkish army is supporting FSA) fighters in liberating al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh, from the terrorist group. Monday marks the 146th day since the city was surrounded in order to liberate it.

The military action is part of the Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's border using FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.

Ankara has already vowed that Operation Euphrates Shield will continue in Manbij and Afrin, which are both held by the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), after al-Bab is liberated.