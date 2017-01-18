Arrest warrants issued for 243 army personnel over FETÖ links, usage of Bylock

An Istanbul prosecutor has issued arrest warrants for 243 military personnel over alleged links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) as part of the ongoing investigation into last year's coup attempt, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

The suspects were being sought on specific accusations they were using ByLock, an encyrpted smartphone messaging app used by the FETÖ for communication, said judicial sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The smartphone app is believed to have been cracked by Turkish security agencies before the defeated coup, and they reportedly identified tens of thousands of members of FETÖ, a group the government has said was behind the attempted takeover.



The ByLock codes were broken in August, resulting in 60,000 members being uncovered. Another encrypted messaging app, Eagle, was also deciphered by intelligence officers recently.



Prosecutors say that ByLock was popular among Gülenists as a secretive form of communication from 2013 to 2015.

FETÖ, led by U.S.-based Fetullah Gülen, has been accused of orchestrating a failed coup attempt on 15 July 2016.

Following Wednesday's decision, Istanbul Police Department's Counter Terrorism units launched operations across 54 provinces and detained some of the suspects, said the sources.

In an earlier decision, the public prosecutor's office also issued arrest warrants for 575 military personnel on the same allegations. Just over 350 of these suspects were detained by police.

The July 15 defeated coup killed 248 people, and left around 2,200 others wounded.

FETÖ terror network is accused of staging the coup attempt as well as being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Since the failed coup attempt, operations have been ongoing in the military, police and judiciary, as well as in state institutions across the country, to arrest suspects with alleged links to FETÖ.