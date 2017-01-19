149th day of Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, 16 Daesh terrorist killed

The Turkish military released a statement on Thursday about the ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria against Daesh terrorists, providing up-to-date information on the military developments that took place between Jan. 18, 7:00 a.m. (GMT 4:00 a.m.) until Jan. 19, 7:00 a.m. local time.

The release said the Turkish forces were backing the ongoing operation of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) units, aiming to liberate Suflaniyah and Qabr al Mukri from Daesh terrorists, leaving 16 Daesh terrorists dead.

''164 Daesh terror targets, including hideouts, defense positions, command control facilities, weapons and vehicles were hit during the day,'' the statement also said, referring to the bombardments carried out by land and air.

Turkish jets bombed 18 Daesh targets in al-Bab, Bzagah, and Qabr al Muqri. A total of 16 buildings used as shelters and two buildings used as headquarters were destroyed during the strikes.

The U.S.-led coalition was provided with the coordinates of three Daesh targets in Bzagah and Qabr al Muqri identified by Turkish forces, which were later struck during the day.

The statement also highlighted the details of the Turkish-Russian joint operations which took place Wednesday in al-Bab.

''Daesh targets, identified south of a coordination line fixed al-Bab region, were hit by Russian Federation's war planes,'' the military statement said.

25 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were destroyed by explosive ordinance teams over the span of 24 hours, adding up to a total of 2,975 since the beginning of the operation, while 43 mines were detonated.

Ankara has already vowed that Operation Euphrates Shield will continue in Manbij and Afrin, which are both held by the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), after al-Bab is liberated from Daesh.

Turkey carries out cross-border military operations in Syria within the framework of Article 51 of the United Nations Charter referring to the right of self-defense against threats and attacks coming from beyond territorial borders.