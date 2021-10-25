Dazzling sights, immersive experience on New York observation deck

Summit One Vanderbilt is an immersive experience and observation deck featuring the permanent "Air" installation by Kenzo Digital. It also includes an outdoor terrace, a glass elevator on the exterior of the building, and glass-bottom booths overlooking Madison Avenue. Summit One Vanderbilt opened to the public on October 21, 2021.

A woman looks at The Empire State Building and the New York Skyline during a preview of the observation deck, which is spread across the top four floors of the new One Vanderbilt tower in Midtown Manhattan, in New York City, N.Y., U.S., Oct. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)