Dazzling sights, immersive experience on New York observation deck

by Agencies Oct 25, 2021 3:49 pm +03 +03:00

Summit One Vanderbilt is an immersive experience and observation deck featuring the permanent "Air" installation by Kenzo Digital. It also includes an outdoor terrace, a glass elevator on the exterior of the building, and glass-bottom booths overlooking Madison Avenue. Summit One Vanderbilt opened to the public on October 21, 2021.

A woman looks at The Empire State Building and the New York Skyline during a preview of the observation deck, which is spread across the top four floors of the new One Vanderbilt tower in Midtown Manhattan, in New York City, N.Y., U.S., Oct. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A view of The Empire State Building and One World Trade Center as seen from Summit One Vanderbilt during a preview at night, Oct. 18, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Members of the general public lie on the ground while visiting Summit One Vanderbilt on Opening Day in New York City, Oct. 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

People lie on the floor at Summit One Vanderbilt during a preview at night, Oct. 18, 2021.

(Getty Images)

New York public school students from Bedford Academy High School are the first to visit Summit One Vanderbilt as it opens to the general public, Oct. 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

People enjoy the sunset and the New York Skyline view during a preview of Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck, Oct. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of the public visit the Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck in New York City, Oct. 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Members of the general public visit Summit One Vanderbilt on Opening Day in New York City, Oct. 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A woman attends the preview of Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck, Oct. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People are reflected on windows as they attend the preview of Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck, Oct. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People enjoy the sunset and the New York Skyline view during a preview of Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck, Oct. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People ride the outdoor glass elevator at the Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck atop the new One Vanderbilt tower in midtown Manhattan in New York City, Oct. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People attend the preview of Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck, Oct. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman attends the preview of Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck, Oct. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man walks through floating silver balloons in one of the areas of the Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck atop the new One Vanderbilt tower, Oct. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People attend the preview of Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck, Oct. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A view of The Empire State Building is seen from Summit One Vanderbilt during a preview at night, Oct. 18, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Attendees are reflected in mirrors during the grand opening of the Summit One Vanderbilt observation deck, Oct. 21, 2021.

(Getty Images)

