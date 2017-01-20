Information on PKK in declassified CIA documents blocked

As the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) recently shared millions of classified documents regarding numerous political figures, countries and terrorist groups, it chose to black out information on the outlawed PKK terrorist organization.



The CIA kept tabs on the PKK terrorist group, however, chose to omit different parts regarding the terror organization in the recently declassified memos. In a document titled "The Kurdish Insurgency in Turkey," from Aug. 26, 1985, the CIA blacked out major parts that probably described the PKK's structure and foreign support it received. In a sub-article titled "Foreign Support," within the document, the CIA omitted four different parts from the text.



In another memorandum titled "Near East South Asia Review Supplement," from March 1, 1985, the CIA argued the PKK would increase its attacks in Turkey, saying, "We believe the PKK attacks on Turkish security posts will resume in the spring." However, major parts of the rest of the sub-article were blacked out.



There are also many pages that were just marked "Page Denied." In the documents, the U.S. intelligence services preferred to call the PKK, a group of insurgents, and the PKK's terrorist attacks were called guerrilla attacks.



Ankara has been accusing the Obama administration of helping the PKK-affiliated Democratic Union Party's (PYD) armed wing Peoples' Protection Units (YPG). The government has repeatedly asserted that the Obama administration provided arms, ammunition and intelligence support to the terrorist group.