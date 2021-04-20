In photos: Volcano covers Caribbean island St. Vincent in ash

After 40 years of inactivity St. Vincent's volcano, La Soufriere, has come to life and spews ash over the island.
A man rides his bicycle along the main Black Rock road, covered with ash coming from the eruption of La Soufriere on the neighboring island of St. Vincent, on the outskirts of Bridgetown, Barbados, April 11, 2021.
A combination of satellite pictures courtesy of MAXAR shows Richmond Vale on Saint Vincent covered in volcanic ash (top) on April 13, 2021, and before the eruption on April 2, 2021.
The island experienced massive power outages as the ash blanketed the island. Ash buildup on some power lines was contributing to extensive electric outages.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.