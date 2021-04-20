Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

In photos: Volcano covers Caribbean island St. Vincent in ash

by agencies Apr 20, 2021 12:39 pm +03 +03:00

After 40 years of inactivity St. Vincent's volcano, La Soufriere, has come to life and spews ash over the island.

A man rides his bicycle along the main Black Rock road, covered with ash coming from the eruption of La Soufriere on the neighboring island of St. Vincent, on the outskirts of Bridgetown, Barbados, April 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A combination of satellite pictures courtesy of MAXAR shows Richmond Vale on Saint Vincent covered in volcanic ash (top) on April 13, 2021, and before the eruption on April 2, 2021.

The island experienced massive power outages as the ash blanketed the island. Ash buildup on some power lines was contributing to extensive electric outages.

(AFP Photo/Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies)

A United Nations team visits a village covered in ash and boulders displaced from the unstable hillside after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman sits on a balcony in an ash-covered village after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere, April 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A local resident clears ash from a roof after a series of eruptions covering the area with a thick layer of ash, April 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves visits an ash-covered village a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, about 3.2 kilometers (1.98 miles) away in Rabaka, April 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man cleans harvested plantains that were covered in ash, as Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves watches, after a series of eruptions of La Soufriere volcano, April 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A combination of satellite pictures courtesy of MAXAR shows the Richmond Vale waterfront in Saint Vincent covered in volcanic ash (top) on April 13, 2021, and before the eruption on April 2, 2021.

(AFP Photo/Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies)

Men carry supplies in an ash-covered village in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A vehicle drives on the main Black Rock road, covered with ash coming from the St. Vincent eruption, April 11, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A dog stands next to a car after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano, April 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People clean volcanic ash from the red roof of a home after La Soufriere volcano erupted, in Wallilabou, on the western side of the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 12, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Men carry supplies in an ash-covered village in Sandy Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Evacuees travel on a farmer’s truck as they leave the village of Rose Hall following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano, April 9, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Ash and smoke billow as the La Soufriere volcano erupts in Kingstown on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 9, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Ash covers roads a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 10, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.