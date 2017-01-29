One Turkish soldier killed by Daesh in northern Syria

One Turkish soldier was killed Sunday in clashes against the Daesh terrorist group in Al Ghuz region of northern Syria, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said on Sunday.

The statement said that the Turkish serviceman was killed around 10:00 a.m. (GMT 7:00 a.m.) local time during the ongoing claesh against Daesh.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield On Aug. 24, 2016 declaring that is was exercising its rights of self-defense codified under the U.N. Charter Article 51.

Ankara has already vowed that Operation Euphrates Shield will continue in Manbij and Afrin, which are both held by the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), after al-Bab is liberated.