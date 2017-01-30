Wanted pro-PKK HDP spokespersondetained

Ayhan Bilgen, a deputy in Turkish Parliament and spokesperson for the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), has been detained at the Ankara Esenboğa International Airport, having repeatedly refused to give testimony despite the arrest warrant.



Bilgen, who was planning to fly to Istanbul from Esenboğa Airport, was detained by security forces and taken to police headquarters. The deputy will reportedly be taken to southeastern Diyarbakır province for further processing.



In addition, HDP deputies Meral Danış Beştaş, Hüday Kaya and Altan Tan were detained over the weekend because of their refusal to give testimony despite the legal decree. HDP Adana Deputy Beştaş, Istanbul Deputy Kaya and Diyarbakır Deputy Tan were released under judicial control decision following their testimonies.



Meanwhile, a court in Turkey's eastern Van province issued arrest warrants for two opposition HDP lawmakers for failing to appear at their ongoing trial, according to judicial sources.



Van prosecutors last year opened investigations into HDP deputies Lezgin Botan and Adem Geveri for making public remarks and allegedly spreading propaganda for a terrorist organization.