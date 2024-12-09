From exile to hope: Global Syrian diaspora celebrates Baath's fall
by Daily Sabah with AADec 09, 202412:00 pm +03 +03:00
Following the fall of the 61-year Baath regime in Syria, Syrians living in the French capital, Paris, gathered in Place de la Republique to celebrate.
AA
AA
After the regime's fall in Syria, Syrians living in Türkiye gathered in city squares to celebrate the fall of the regime.
AA
Syrians living in Milan, Italy, also gathered in Piazza del Duomo to celebrate.
AA
Syrians living in Greece poured into the streets to celebrate the fall of the 61-year-old Baathist regime in Syria. The demonstrators gathered in Syntagma Square in the capital Athens, chanting slogans and showing their joy.
AA
Many Syrians also celebrated in Vienna, Austria.
AA
AA
Syrians living in New York gathered in Washington Square Park, chanting slogans and showing their joy.
AA
Syrians living in Germany celebrated with demonstrators gathering in the center of Essen, chanting slogans and showing their joy.