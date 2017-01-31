Additional evidence on FETÖ leader Gülen submitted to newly sworn-in Trump administration

Following the newly sworn-in U.S. President Donald Trump taking over the oval office, Turkey's Justice Ministry has sent further evidence linking Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) leader Fetullah Gülen to the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, despite having already sent four different comprehensive files to the U.S. Department of Justice back in October 2016.While Gülen's terrorist network, which formed a quasi-state within the Turkish state and attempted to topple the government with the ultimate intent to take over the state, continues to conduct its operations in the U.S., the former Barack Obama administration chose to remain idle and take no action against the U.S.-based terror leader despite President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ's determined efforts.



In that respect, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım had previously listed three expectations from the Trump administration in which foremost includes the extradition of the FETÖ leader. Thus, the İzmir Chief Public Prosecutor's office prepared a new document of evidence including sensitive information obtained from secret witnesses and submitted it to the U.S. Department of Justice via email and also a mailed hard copy.



The document also includes the departure and arrival dates to and from the U.S. of Adil Öksüz, who is considered one of the masterminds behind the Gülen-led coup attempt. The newly submitted FETÖ file even includes the travel dates for Kemal Batmaz, who is also accused of planning the failed coup attempt, to the U.S., including seat and flight numbers.



The 1,300-paged FETÖ file prepared by the İzmir Chief Prosecutor's office includes all testimonies of secret witnesses and captured FETÖ members, along with sensitive evidence translated into English.



Furthermore, included in the file is the testimony of an anonymous witness code named "Kuzgun," who claimed that Öksüz and Kuzgun had "traveled to the U.S. on July 12, 2016 and got the coup plot approved by Gülen, then executed the plot."



Analogous to Kuzgun's testimony, another anonymous witness identified as "Şapka" also stated the coup plot was prepared upon direct orders from Fetullah Gülen at a house in Ankara and then executed accordingly.



Apart from Şapka's testimony, another witness claimed, "We had been informed that a list of personnel that will take over and dismiss any generals in İzmir that may go against the coup was to be given to us. On July 13, 2016 at 4:00 p.m. I received the list. We were informed that the coup was to be executed two days beforehand."