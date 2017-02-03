47 Daesh terrorists killed in airstrikes, shelling in northern Syria

Turkish airstrikes and shelling have killed 47 Daesh terrorists as part of the operation to liberate the northern Syrian town of al-Bab from terrorists, the military said on Wednesday.

A total of 135 identified targets were shelled by the Turkish military, destroying some defense positions and command centers used by Daesh terrorists.

Turkish warplanes also hit 64 Daesh targets in the regions of Bab and Bzagah, destroying 45 buildings used as shelters, five headquarters, three bomb-laden vehicles, two armed vehicles, two artillery, one mortar and one arsenal belonging to the terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, Coalition Air Forces conducted a total of eight airstrikes to identified Daesh targets in the regions of Bab and Bzagah, destroying two defense positions, one command center and one Drone.

Some 41 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were destroyed by explosive ordnance teams over the span of 24 hours, adding up to a total of 3,632 since the beginning of the operation, while 55 mines were detonated.

The Turkish military continues to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilians in the area, the statement added.

The Turkish army is supporting FSA fighters in liberating al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh, from the terrorist group. Friday marks the 164th day since the city was surrounded in order to liberate it.

The military action is part of the Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's border using FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.

Ankara has already vowed that Operation Euphrates Shield will continue in Manbij and Afrin, which are both held by the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), after al-Bab is liberated.