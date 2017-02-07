Nearly 4,500 personnel dismissed over FETÖ links

Nearly 4,500 personnel working in the education ministry, Security General Directorate and other public institutions have been dismissed over their suspected involvement with the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), according to a statutory decree issued on Tuesday.

According to the decree, 893 personnel of the Gendarmerie general command, 417 people from the Security General Directorate 10 people working in the judiciary, 48 foreign ministry personnel, 49 from the interior ministry have been dismissed with no prospect of returning to their posts.

Turkey declared a state of emergency after the deadly July 15 coup attempt, which killed 248 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.



