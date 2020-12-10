US COVID deaths exceed 3,000 in 24 hours

The United States on Wednesday registered more than 3,000 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally – the highest daily toll since April.
A patient is wheeled across a bridge connecting buildings inside Mount Sinai Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., Dec. 3, 2020.
American authorities warned a spike in deaths was coming after millions traveled around the country for the Thanksgiving holiday last month, ignoring pleas to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.
Teresa Nguyen, a respiratory therapist, treats a patient inside a room for people with COVID-19 at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, U.S., Nov. 20, 2020.
As of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (12:30 a.m. GMT Thursday), the country had recorded a total of 289,188 COVID deaths, up by 3,071 in 24 hours. It also registered nearly 220,481 new cases.
Florence Bolton, 85, a COVID-19 patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, U.S., Dec. 1, 2020.
California, where some 33 million people were back under lockdown this week, saw more than 30,000 cases on Wednesday – the highest 24-hour tally in a U.S. state, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Sailors treat a patient aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy, which was deployed to serve as a referral hospital for non-coronavirus patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 29, 2020.
Over the past two weeks, the U.S. has exceeded 2,000 COVID-related deaths per day several times, rivaling tolls the worst-hit nation in the world saw in the early days of the pandemic.
Registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser (L) hands medication to a COVID-19 patient inside the emergency room at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri, U.S., Nov. 24, 2020.
U.S. experts meet Thursday to examine Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, which could be given emergency authorization in the coming days.
El Paso County detention inmates, also known as "trustees" (low-level inmates), sheriff officers and morgue staff help move bodies to refrigerated trailers deployed during a surge of COVID-19 deaths, outside the Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, U.S. Nov. 14, 2020.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.