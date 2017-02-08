Turkey-backed FSA captures strategic hills overlooking al-Bab from Daesh, clashes resume for the town's full control

The strategic hills overlooking the northern Syrian town of al-Bab were captured by the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), clashes have resumed for the town's full control, the Turkish military said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement said that 58 terrorists had been killed in clashes, airstrikes and artillery fire.

Army units pounded 189 Daesh targets including shelters, defense positions, command centers, and heavy weapons, while airstrikes destroyed 65 Daesh targets including shelters, checkpoints, tunnel entrances, a headquarter and a technical, the statement added.

U.S.-led anti-Daesh coalition also carried out seven airstrikes in al-Bab region, destroying 10 shelters, a tunnel entrance, a defense position and an armored vehicle.

In another statement released later on Wednesday, the military announced that 2 Turkish soldiers were killed, and 15 were wounded in ongoing clashes against the terrorist group, while also noting that the wounded soldiers were immediately taken to the hospital.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield on Aug. 26 to clear its border area from terrorist groups by supporting the FSA. Following the control of the towns of Jarablus and al-Rai, FSA fighters launched an operation to capture Daesh-held al-Bab on early December, reaching the outskirts of the town by late December.

Al-Bab is one of the two objectives of Euphrates Shield, with the other one being Manbij, which is currently controlled by Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) dominated by the PKK's Syrian offshoot PYD's armed wing YPG.