photogallery

In photos: US-Mexico border views in Biden era

by REUTERS Feb 10, 2021 12:23 pm +03 +03:00

A migrant from Guatemala cries on the Paso del Norte international border bridge after requesting asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Jan. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo) 

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents in order to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Feb. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo) 

A Venezuelan migrant cries near the Paso del Norte International border bridge after requesting asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Jan. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo) 

A new section of the border wall is pictured next to an older piece of fencing after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., Jan. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo) 

A migrant from Central America waits outside of a National Institute of Migration (INM) building after being deported from the U.S. and crossing the Paso del Norte international border bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Jan. 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo) 

Venezuelan migrants stand near the Paso del Norte International border bridge after requesting asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Jan. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo) 

Mexican national Felipe Ortega, 58, cries while meeting with his family after being deported from the U.S. to Mexico, at the Paso del Norte border crossing bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Jan. 20, 2021.

(Reuters Photo) 

Minor migrants deported from the U.S. walk toward Mexico at Paso del Norte International border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Jan. 22, 2021.

(Reuters Photo) 

Migrants deported from the U.S. walk toward Mexico at Paso del Norte international border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Jan. 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo) 

Migrants from Central America run away from members of the Mexican National Guard to cross the Rio Bravo and turn themselves in to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Feb. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo) 

Migrants from Haiti walk near the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Feb. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo) 

A migrant with a child puts on her shoes after crossing the Rio Bravo to turn herself in to a U.S. Border Patrol agent to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Feb. 8, 2021.

(Reuters Photo) 

A migrant girl from Central America cries before crossing the Rio Bravo river with her family to turn themselves in and request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Feb. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo) 

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in and request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Feb. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo) 

Halted border wall construction is shown along the U.S. border wall with Mexico at an unfinished section on Otay Mountain, east of San Diego, California, U.S., Feb. 2, 2021.

(Reuters Photo) 

