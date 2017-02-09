Bzagah, Kabbasin districts liberated from Daesh, Turkish military says

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces have taken control of Bzagah and Kabbasin districts in northern Syria's al-Bab on the 170th day of Operation Euphrates Shield, and killed 44 Daesh terrorists the military said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, 187 Daesh positions have been shelled, destroying hideouts, defense positions, command control centers, weapons and vehicles belonging to the terrorists.

Turkish jets also hit 66 Daesh targets, destroying 62 buildings, a headquarter, a tunnel and an arms-laden vehicle.

A total of 44 Daesh terrorists have been killed as a result of the airstrikes and shelling, the military statement added.

Meanwhile, U.S.-backed coalition jets carried out three airstrikes in al-Bab, destroying two mortars, two tunnel entrances, a bomb-laden vehicle and another vehicle belonging to Daesh.

The Turkish military continues to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilians in the area, the statement added.

The Turkish army is supporting FSA fighters in liberating al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh, from the terrorist group. Tuesday marks the 168th day since the city was surrounded in order to liberate it.

The military action is part of the Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's border using FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.