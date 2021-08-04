Greece continues to battle major fires in suburban Athens

Greek firefighters were battling to subdue a major fire in the northern suburbs of Athens before winds could return to fan the flames – just days after another huge blaze was brought under control in the country's west.
A firefighter is silhouetted as he tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, Aug. 1, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.