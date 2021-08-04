Daily Sabah logo

Greece continues to battle major fires in suburban Athens

by Agencies Aug 04, 2021 2:04 pm +03 +03:00

Greek firefighters were battling to subdue a major fire in the northern suburbs of Athens before winds could return to fan the flames – just days after another huge blaze was brought under control in the country's west.

A firefighter is silhouetted as he tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, Aug. 1, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A helicopter is watched by a paddleboarder as it fills up with water while firefighting near Lambiri Beach in Patras, Greece, Aug. 1, 2021.

AFP Photo

Smoke rises from a wildfire in the Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, Aug. 3, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Parthenon temple on Acropolis hill is seen through smoke from a wildfire north of Athens, Greece, Aug. 4, 2021.

Getty Images

A burning house is seen during a wildfire in the Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, Aug. 3, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A helicopter drops water over a forest fire in the Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, Aug. 4, 2021.

Getty Images

Parthenon temple on Acropolis hill is seen through smoke from a wildfire north of Athens, Greece, Aug. 4, 2021.

AFP Photo

Burning cars are seen during a wildfire in the Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, Aug. 3, 2021.

Reuters Photo

The city center is seen through smoke from a wildfire north of Athens, Greece, Aug. 4, 2021.

AFP Photo

A highway is covered in black smoke during a forest fire in Dekelia, north of Athens, Greece, Aug. 3, 2021.

AFP Photo

Forest burns in Dekeleia, north of Athens, Greece, Aug. 3, 2021.

AFP Photo

A burnt-out home after a forest fire in the Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, Aug. 4, 2021.

Getty Images

A man uses a fire extinguisher as local residents try to fight the forest fire in Dekelia, north of Athens, Greece, Aug. 3, 2021.

AFP Photo

A helicopter from the Greek Fire Service flies during a wildfire that broke out in Tatoi, northern Athens, Greece, on Aug. 3, 2021.

AP Photo

Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish wildfire approaching beehives in the Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, Aug. 3, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A burned-out restaurant after a wildfire in northern Athens, Greece, Aug. 4, 2021.

Getty Images

Flames rise next to firefighting vehicles as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, Aug. 1, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Burned chairs and tables lay inside a partially burned down tavern in the Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, Aug. 4, 2021.

AFP Photo

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, Aug. 3, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A firefighter sprays water in an attempt to help fight a wildfire at Varympompi suburb, north of Athens, Greece, Aug. 4, 2021.

Reuters Photo

