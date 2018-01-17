Turkish state agency, aid organization to bring clean water, health services to Ethiopia’s Afar

The State Hydraulic Works and Turkish aid organization Association of Friends of All Africa (TADD) have sped up efforts to help Ethiopia's Afar region, where people suffer from the lack of clean water and shortage of doctors.

The organization will send volunteer doctors to the region, who will arrive in the African country in January and stay for two weeks to conduct at least 5,000 medical examinations, 200 surgeries, 800 dental examinations and 500 circumcisions.

Specialists from the state agency will also be there to bring help to the region for clean water, TADD said on its website.

The specialists will examine possibilities to bring constant supply of clean water to the region via the major Awash river passing through the state, an official for TADD told Daily Sabah.

Those who wish to help the organization for medical supplies can make a donation on its website.