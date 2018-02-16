Turkish foundation opens new water station in Chad

A foundation linked to Turkey's top religious body has opened a water station near Chad's capital Ndjamena.

The new station is part of the "Drop of Life" project initiated by Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV), which is connected to the Turkish state's Religious Affairs Directorate.

The opening of the station was held in Mandalia town, some 100 kilometers (62 miles) away from capital.

Officials, religious representatives and the local community attended the opening ceremonies.

Speaking at an opening ceremony in Mandalia, Turkey's Ambassador to Chad Erdal Sabri Ergen said: "President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gave us instructions to do permanent work in Africa. Water station with 10 solar panels, 14 tons of storage and 6 faucets opened today is an example of these permanent projects."

Charity Services Specialist in TDV, Selçuk Öztürk said we have opened eight water stations in eight different provinces of Chad.

"The TDV has opened water stations in Burkina Faso, Chad, Kenya, Niger, Sudan, Togo, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Somalia, Rwanda, Madagascar and Guinea Bissau in Africa where clean water is most needed.

"Unlike manual water wells, which are common in Africa, these stations are powered by electricity and have their own reservoirs. It is expected to provide clean water for up to 30 years," Öztürk said.