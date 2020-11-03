In photos: Typhoon Goni kills 20 in Philippines

At least 20 people were killed as Typhoon Goni lashed the Philippines over the weekend, and about 13,000 shanties and houses were damaged or swept away in the eastern island province that was first hit by the ferocious storm, officials said Monday.
A man looks at his house buried under the pile of rubble and sand following flash floods brought by Typhoon Goni in Barangay Busay, Daraga town, Albay province, Philippines, Nov. 1, 2020.
The super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed.
A woman wearing a mask for protection against the coronavirus holds a baby inside a modular tent at an evacuation center, where residents from low-lying areas took shelter following Typhoon Goni, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Nov. 2, 2020.
