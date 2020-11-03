In photos: Typhoon Goni kills 20 in Philippines

At least 20 people were killed as Typhoon Goni lashed the Philippines over the weekend, and about 13,000 shanties and houses were damaged or swept away in the eastern island province that was first hit by the ferocious storm, officials said Monday.

A man looks at his house buried under the pile of rubble and sand following flash floods brought by Typhoon Goni in Barangay Busay, Daraga town, Albay province, Philippines, Nov. 1, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)