In photos: Typhoon Goni kills 20 in Philippines

Nov 03, 2020 8:56 am +03 +03:00

At least 20 people were killed as Typhoon Goni lashed the Philippines over the weekend, and about 13,000 shanties and houses were damaged or swept away in the eastern island province that was first hit by the ferocious storm, officials said Monday.

A man looks at his house buried under the pile of rubble and sand following flash floods brought by Typhoon Goni in Barangay Busay, Daraga town, Albay province, Philippines, Nov. 1, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

The super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed.

A woman wearing a mask for protection against the coronavirus holds a baby inside a modular tent at an evacuation center, where residents from low-lying areas took shelter following Typhoon Goni, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Nov. 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A dog covered in mud rests outside a house affected by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in the Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, Nov. 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

This Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows Typhoon Goni passing through the Philippines.

(NASA via AP)

A man sits on furniture covered in mud following floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in the Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, Nov. 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A picture from a drone shows floodwater in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in Baao, Camarines Sur, Philippines, Nov. 1, 2020.

(Oliver Collins Films/Reuters)

A man reacts as he stands in a house covered in mud following floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in the Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, Nov. 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Electrical poles topple due to strong winds from Typhoon Goni in Daet, Camarines Norte province, central Philippines, Nov. 1, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A man looks at his belongings covered in mud following floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in the Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, Nov. 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man sits beside a car, washed away by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in Barangay San Isidro, Batangas City, Philippines, Nov. 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A dog covered in mud rests outside a house affected by floods caused by Typhoon Goni, in the Tierra Verde subdivision, Batangas City, Philippines, Nov. 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A view of floodwater and damaged houses in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni in Bariw, Camalig, Albay Province, Philippines, Nov. 1, 2020.

(Renz Adrian Ronda/Reuters)

A dog waits near a house damaged by Typhoon Goni, in Barangay San Isidro, Batangas City, Philippines, Nov. 2, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man looks at boulders and mudflows from Mayon Volcano that were washed down due to heavy rains from Typhoon Goni in the town of Guinobatan, Albay province, central Philippines, Nov. 2, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A woman walks past a car that was swept up in floodwaters caused by Typhoon Goni in Batangas City, Batangas province, south of Manila, Philippines, Nov. 2, 2020.

(AP Photo)

