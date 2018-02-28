Turkey's TIKA sends 14 tons of food to 400 households in Libya

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) said Wednesday it has sent 14 tons of food to 400 Libyan households.

A handing-over ceremony was held at the Turkish Embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli. It was attended by Turkey's Ambassador in Tripoli Ahmet Aydın Doğan and TIKA's head consultant Kamil Kolabaş, the agency said in a statement.

Speaking at the event, Doğan said the Turkish government stands in solidarity with the Libyan people.

Kolabaş said the food will be distributed to orphans and needy families in the northwestern city of Yefren.

TIKA has spearheaded several education and health-related projects in Libya.

In eastern Beyda city, it established an autistic center with a capacity for nearly 1,000 children.

The construction of Misrate Physiotherapy Hospital was also facilitated by TIKA, following a 2011 visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.