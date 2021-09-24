In photos: Germany's 'eternal chancellor' Merkel through the years

In power for so long that a whole generation of Germans grew up knowing only her as chancellor, Angela Merkel is due to bow out of politics following Sunday's elections. Let's take a look back at images of the East German quantum chemist who leapt into politics, becoming the world's most powerful woman.
Newly appointed German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) takes the oath of office in the parliament in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 22, 2005.
