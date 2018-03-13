38 killed, 10 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Ethiopia

At least 25 dead as bus tumbles down cliff in southern Peru

Thirty-eight people were killed when a bus plunged into a ditch in northern Ethiopia, a local broadcaster said Tuesday.

Ten others were injured in the accident in the Amhara region on Monday, the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported.

The bus carried a total of 48 passengers, most of them students, according to the report.

The cause of the accident remained unclear on Tuesday.

Ethiopia's roads are among the most deadly in the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that almost 24,000 people died in road accidents in 2013. In comparison, only 3,540 died in traffic accidents that same year in Germany.