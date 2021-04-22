In photos: Massive COVID-19 surge in India

India has been overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of new coronavirus cases daily, bringing pain, fear and agony to many lives as lockdowns have been placed in Delhi and other cities.
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
India’s Health Ministry reported 295,041 new cases on Wednesday with 2,023 deaths, taking total fatalities to 182,553. India has since the start of the pandemic recorded 15.6 million cases, the second highest behind the United States.
An elderly woman waits to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, April 18, 2021.
