In photos: Massive COVID-19 surge in India

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Apr 22, 2021 2:27 pm +03 +03:00

India has been overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of new coronavirus cases daily, bringing pain, fear and agony to many lives as lockdowns have been placed in Delhi and other cities.

A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

(AP Photo)

India’s Health Ministry reported 295,041 new cases on Wednesday with 2,023 deaths, taking total fatalities to 182,553. India has since the start of the pandemic recorded 15.6 million cases, the second highest behind the United States.

An elderly woman waits to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, April 18, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Migrant workers cross a pedestrian bridge leading to a bus station as they walk to board buses for their respective villages following a six-day lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 20, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A man watches the cremation of his relative who died of COVID-19, in New Delhi, India, April 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A notice informing about the shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on the gate of a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, April 20, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Empty tankers are loaded on a train wagon at the Kalamboli goods yard in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra state, India, before they are transported to collect liquid medical oxygen from other states, April 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A COVID-19 patient waits inside an autorickshaw to be attended to and admitted into a dedicated COVID-19 government hospital in Ahmedabad, India, April 17, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Health workers rest in between cremating COVID-19 victims in New Delhi, India, April 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) participate in an election rally ahead of the third phase of West Bengal state elections in Kolkata, India, April 5, 2021.

(AP Photo)

People watch from a distance as a worker cremates the body of their relative who died of COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, April 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in queues to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, India, April 14, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Health workers prepare to take out the bodies of six victims of COVID-19 from an ambulance for cremation in New Delhi, India, April 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A municipal worker in a personal protective suit performs last rites during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim in Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, April 15, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Naked Hindu holy men take holy dips in the Ganges River during Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism, in Haridwar, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, April 12, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A street is seen deserted during the weekend lockdown in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Health workers carry patients to shift them from a dedicated COVID-19 hospital to another hospital to vacate the bed for new patients, at Civil hospital in Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A worker cleans a newly set up C0VID- 19 hospital at Science Center in Mumbai, India, April 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

