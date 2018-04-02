120 migrants rescued off Libya's coast

Migrant death in Italy points to dire conditions in Libya

Executions, torture, slave markets persist with impunity in Libya, UN says

The Libyan coast guard said Sunday it rescued 120 refugees and migrants who came into difficulty while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

The people were picked up by the coast guard late Saturday in waters close to the city of Zuwara on Libya's western coast.

A European non-governmental organization was also involved in the operation, the coastguard said, without identifying that organization.

Those rescued were given a medical check-up before being brought to a camp, it added.

The fall of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi following an armed revolt in 2011 plunged Libya into chaos, with numerous militias currently competing for power in the North African country.

Amid the unrest, Libya has become the main launchpad for refugees and migrants willing to risk the perilous sea journey from Africa to Europe.