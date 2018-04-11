Plane with 200 people on board crashes in Algeria's Boufarik airport

An Algerian military plane crashed Wednesday near Boufarik airport near the capital Algiers, killing several people, local media and a witness said.

The plane was carrying some 200 military personnel, a local TV station said.

More than a dozen ambulances were dispatched to the scene and injured people were being transferred to hospital, TV news reports said.

The Algerie Presse service agency said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria.

Boufarik is located in northern Algeria, near the Mediterranean sea, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the capital, Algiers.

