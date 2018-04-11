   
AFRICA
CATEGORIES

Plane with 200 people on board crashes in Algeria's Boufarik airport

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published
emIHA Photo/em
IHA Photo

An Algerian military plane crashed Wednesday near Boufarik airport near the capital Algiers, killing several people, local media and a witness said.

The plane was carrying some 200 military personnel, a local TV station said.

More than a dozen ambulances were dispatched to the scene and injured people were being transferred to hospital, TV news reports said.

The Algerie Presse service agency said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria.

Boufarik is located in northern Algeria, near the Mediterranean sea, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the capital, Algiers.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Africa Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir has ordered the release of all political...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS