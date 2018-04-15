Attackers dressed as peacekeepers carry on deadly attack on French and UN bases in Mali

At least one peacekeeper has been killed and a dozen more injured when suspected terrorists dressed as United Nations peacekeepers attacked two bases in Mali with rockets and car bombs.

The attackers fired a dozen rockets at the bases of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali, Minusma, and the French-led Operation Barkhane, Mali's security ministry said in a statement on Sunday. The attack took place on Saturday afternoon, near Timbuktu's airport.

The attackers wore blue helmets and drove vehicles marked with the U.N. acronym. Their vehicles were also rigged with explosives. One of the vehicles exploded, while the other was intercepted by troops.

Ten troops in the Barkhane camp were injured, with five seriously wounded. One Malian soldier was killed, while two others were injured, the statement said.

Security forces are still searching for the attackers.

In a tweet, Under Secretary for Peacekeeping Jean-Pierre Lacroix condemned the attack, but reiterated the U.N.'s unwavering determination to support peace in Mali.