In photos: Turkish vaccine teams target isolated villages

Traveling across roads covered with ice and snow, vaccination teams have been going to Turkey's isolated mountain villages as the government seeks to inoculate 60% of the country's people against coronavirus over the next three months.

Dr. Yasin Kaya (L) and health worker Yusuf Duran, members of the Koyulhisar Public Health Center vaccination team, walk to vaccinate 85-year-old Ibrahim Yiğit at his house in the isolated village of Gumuslu in the district of Sivas, central Turkey, Feb. 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)