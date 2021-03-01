In photos: Turkish vaccine teams target isolated villages

Traveling across roads covered with ice and snow, vaccination teams have been going to Turkey's isolated mountain villages as the government seeks to inoculate 60% of the country's people against coronavirus over the next three months.
Dr. Yasin Kaya (L) and health worker Yusuf Duran, members of the Koyulhisar Public Health Center vaccination team, walk to vaccinate 85-year-old Ibrahim Yiğit at his house in the isolated village of Gumuslu in the district of Sivas, central Turkey, Feb. 26, 2021.
Doctors and health workers of a COVID-19 vaccination team drive into the isolated village of Gümüşlü in the district of Sivas, central Turkey, Feb. 26, 2021. “It’s a difficult challenge to come here,” said Dr. Rustem Hasbek, head of Sivas Health Services. “The geography is tough, the climate is tough, as you can see.”
Local resident Zeynep Yiğit (L), 70, looks on as health worker Yusuf Duran (C) and Dr. Yasin Kaya of the Koyulhisar Public Health Center vaccination team prepare a dose of the CoronaVac vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. to administer to her at her house in the isolated village of Gümüşlü in the district of Sivas, central Turkey, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Zeynep Yiğit (L), 70, is administered a dose of the CoronaVac vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd., by health worker Yusuf Duran at her house in the isolated village of Gümüşlü in the district of Sivas, central Turkey, Feb. 26, 2021. Health care workers, older people and people with serious medical conditions were among the first to receive the jab.
Doctors and health workers of a COVID-19 vaccination team walk in the isolated village of Gümüşlü in the district of Sivas, central Turkey, Feb. 26, 2021. After traveling snow and ice-covered roads, medical workers arrived in the small settlement of 350 people some 140 miles (230 kilometers) from the provincial capital, to vaccinate older villagers.
