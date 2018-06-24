At least 32 Fula civilians killed in Mali attack, local official says

At least 32 civilians of the Fula ethnic group were killed in an attack in central Mali, local officials said Sunday.

Traditional hunters known as "Dozo" surrounding and attacked an isolated village in the center of Mali, local officials told AFP on Sunday.

"They surrounded the village, separated the Fula people from the others and killed at least 32 civilians in cold blood" on Saturday, said Abel Aziz Diallo, president of the local Tabila Pullaku association. Another 10 people were missing, he added.

A local elected official said the dead included children.

The Fula are one of the largest ethnic groups dispersed across Western Africa and the Sahel. They speak a distinct Fula language and practice Islam.