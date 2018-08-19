   
1 dead after Ugandan police use live fire to quell protests

REUTERS
KAMPALA
Published
One person died and five others were injured in Uganda on Sunday, police said, as security personnel used teargas and live bullets to disperse a demonstration against the beating up of arrested lawmakers in response to the stoning of a presidential convoy.

Police spokesman, Emilian Kayima told local media outlet NTV Uganda in the process of calming the riot a policeman had fired live bullets at a minibus that was carrying passengers.

"One policeman fired bullets in a moving taxi (minibus) with passengers, injuring six people. Unfortunately one of them died," Kayima said.

