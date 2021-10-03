Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Volcanic eruptions and a lion cub in a bucket: Weekly top photos

by Agencies Oct 03, 2021 11:30 am +03 +03:00

A Haitian boy peers out from inside a tent at the Terraza Fandango shelter, in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila state, Mexico, Sept. 25, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Boats race to the finish line at season's end on Lake Hefner, Oklahoma City, U.S., Sept. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A commuter sits on a bus in the early morning rush hour as heavy rain falls in London, U.K., Oct. 1, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A composite image shows a satellite image of the lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, after it reached the Atlantic Ocean Sept. 30, 2021, overlaid on an earlier daytime satellite image taken on August 17, 2021, to provide context of where the lava is flowing.

(Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

Closed petrol pumps at a petrol station in Manchester, England, U.K., Sept. 28, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A regional train runs through the fog-covered landscape in the Taunus region near Wehrheim, Germany, Sept. 28, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Police are reflected in a puddle of water as they secure the area where politicians will file their certificate of candidacy before the Commission on Elections, in Manila, Philippines, Oct. 1, 2021.

(AP Photo)

People walk in front of an art installation called "L'albero di corallo" (Coral tree), in Alghero, Italy, Sept. 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A Chilean border police officer uses binoculars to identify people crossing illegally from Peru, in Arica, Chile, Sept. 28, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A snail climbs onto a cigarette butt in Turkey's capital Ankara, Sept. 29, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A resident wades through floodwaters outside her home in a neighborhood in the central Thai province of Ayutthaya, as tropical storm Dianmu caused flooding in 30 provinces across the country, Sept. 28, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

General view of lava surfacing on the Halema'uma'u crater of Kilauea volcano in Kilauea, Hawaii, U.S. Sept. 29, 2021.

(USGS/via Reuters)

Afghan refugee girls watch a soccer match near where they are staying in the Village at the Ft. McCoy U.S. Army base in Ft. McCoy, Wisconsin, U.S., Sept. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Lightning brightens the night sky over the Gulf of Iskenderun in Hatay, Turkey, Oct. 01, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A model presents a creation by designer Victor Weinsanto as part of his Spring/Summer 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection show for his brand Weinsanto, during Paris Fashion Week, Paris, France, Sept. 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A new born lion cub is seen at Copenhagen Zoo, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sept. 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A parrot seen in Seğmenler Park in Turkey's capital city Ankara, Sept. 29, 2021.

(AA Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.