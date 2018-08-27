Two people die in cholera outbreak in Algeria

Health authorities in Algeria announced the death of second person in a recent cholera outbreak that has spread in the North African country. The country has seen rising suspected cholera cases, with at least 46 cases confirmed as cholera since Aug. 7. The outbreak has left 139 people hospitalized across the country.

The confirmed cases include three in Bouira province, 25 in Blida, 12 in Tipaza, five in Algiers and one in Medea. There has also been a suspected case in Ain Defla. In the capital Algiers, 14 people are suspected of being affected, including five confirmed cases.

There are fears that the outbreak will affect more people due to poor sanitation conditions in the country. The government confirmed the recent cholera outbreak in the country while saying that the situation is under control of health authorities. It also denied the allegations that the cholera outbreak is due to water contamination. Cholera is caused by a bacterium transmitted through contaminated food or drinking water. It causes acute diarrhea, with children particularly at risk.

The Algerian government yesterday held an urgent meeting to discuss measures to contain cholera, which has hit six provinces in the country. The government response was also slammed in social media as many believed that the slow response of the government meant they were unable to avert the outbreak, as reported by Al-Jazeera.