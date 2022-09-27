Lava remains in Türkiye's Nemrut Geopark captured with drone

"With the explosion, Nemrut acted as a volcanic cone and set in the formation of Lake Van. In the second phase, it rose to 4,000 meters (13,123.36 feet). In the third phase, a thousand-meter cone part was scattered around with a big explosion and the Nemrut Caldera was formed. There are more than 40 lava eruptions in and around the caldera. In the Kantaşı region, there is an important cone. Especially in the Kantaşı region, the latest lava from Nemrut can be seen. Soil still has not formed and you cannot see any vegetation on it. In the Kantaşı region, the two lava flows on the Güzelsu and Taşharman sides are still fresh today. Each area with the flow creates a geosite. These areas are also important geological elements for the geopark," explained Elmastaş.

