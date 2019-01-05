Pirates attack MSC container ship off the coast of Benin, kidnap 6 Russian crew members

Six Russian sailors were captured by the pirates near Benin on Jan.1, according to the Russian Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot).

Up to nine armed pirates crashed into the container ship MSC Mandy which drifted in the Gulf of Guinea, and plundered the team, the maritime agency said in a statement on Saturday.

"Two hours later, the bandits left the ship, kidnapping six crew members, all citizens of the Russian Federation (captain, senior assistant captain, 3rd mate, boatswain, fitter and cook). Among the remaining 18 crew members no wounded, no injured", it said.

MSC Mandy's team consisted of 24 sailors, 23 Russian and one Ukrainian nationals and the ship entered Benin's territorial waters under the flag of Panama.